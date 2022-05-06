Class X exams begin

Students appearing for the SSLC examinations at a centre in Ramanathapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Students of Class X appeared for the language paper on the first day of SSLC public exam on Friday.

A total of 27,361 students, including 14,117 boys and 13,244 girls from 212 schools appeared for the exam in Dindigul district.

The exams were held in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, while drinking water facilities were ensured at the exam centres by the authorities concerned.

THENI

As many as 15,254 students appeared for the exams held across the district, while 1,049 students were absent, according to a press release.

The total number of students, including private candidates registered to take up exams, was 16,303.

As many as 7,935 boys and 7,319 girls appeared for the exams in the district.

As many as 294 private candidates took up the exam in 334 private centers, while the absentees totaled upto 40.

Earlier, District Collector K. V. Muralidharan inspected the arrangements made at Government High School at Lakshmipuram near Periyakulam in Theni district.

He was accompanied by Chief Educational Officer Senthilvel Murugann.

He held talks with the exam centre invigilators on the time of distribution of question papers, drinking and toilet facilities and ensuring power facilities and safety.

As many as eight flying squad comprising 24 members and 107 standing squad members were posted for smooth conduct of the exam, the release added.

The public exam for students of Class X would conclude on May 30.

Virudhunagar

A total of 1,445 students did not turn up for the 10th public examination in Virudhunagar district that began on Friday.

More number of boys - 944 - were absent than the girls - 501.

A total of regular 13,635 boys and 13,298 girls totalling 26,933 from Aruppukottai, Srivilliputtur, Virudhunagar and Sivakasi Educational Districts have been issued hall tickets for the examination that would conclude on May 30.

A total of 1,750 officials and workers have been involved. Eight flying squads have been deployed to check malpractices.