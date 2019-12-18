CJ urges advocates to make good use of libraries

MADURAI

Appreciating the well-maintained libraries of the Bar Associations of the High Court Bench, Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi on Wednesday urged the advocates to make good use of them. The Chief Justice visited each of the four Bar associations and inspected the facilities available there.

Addressing the members of the Bar at the felicitation function organised for him by the Bar Associations of the High Court Bench, he said, “Coming to Madurai was a snap decision. I must confess that I would have missed a precious experience had I not come to Madurai.”

He reiterated that the advocates practising at the High Court Bench were in no way behind those practising at the principal seat in Chennai. He praised the professionalism of Madurai advocates.

The members of the Bar put forth a series of demands that included adequate representation for Madurai advocates in elevation to the post of judges of the court and construction of additional advocates’ chambers on the High Court Bench premises.

In his reply, the Chief Justice said that a lot of work had to be done on the administrative side. He said that several things had been discussed with the government and the demands would be looked into. He thanked the members of the Bar for the welcome they accorded to him. Sitting Judges of the High Court Bench, senior advocates, advocates and court staff attended the event.