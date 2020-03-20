Civic polls: Tirunelveli to have 1,962 booths

A total of 13,51,534 voters, including 6,63,381 men, 6,88,087 women and 66 other voters will cast their votes in 1,962 polling booths in the 30 rural and urban local bodies in the district, according to the list of polling booths released by Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish here on Friday.
Election for the local bodies in the district is yet to be conducted as delimitation of the wards in the local bodies were not properly marked due to bifurcation of Tenkasi district. Since the public hearing on the delimitation has already been conducted and the public and the representatives of the political parties have submitted their opinion on the delimitation, election for the local bodies in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts is likely to be conducted after the COVID – 19 scare subsides.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.