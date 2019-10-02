Civic polls: first-level checking of EVMs held

The first-level checking of control units and ballot units of electronic voting machines to be used for the ensuing election to urban local bodies in Virudhunagar district was held here on Tuesday.

Inspecting the EVMs checked by a techinical team from Bharat Electronics Limited on Virudhunagar Ramanathapuram Regulated Market premises, Collector A. Sivagnanam said 1,600 control units, including 950 from Tiruchi, 450 from Vellore and 200 from Salem, had been received.

Similarly, 3,000 ballot units, including 850 from Tiruchi, 1,650 from Coimbatore and 500 from Erode, had been received after allocation by the State Election Commission.

The EVMs would be used to elect seven chairpersons and 225 councillors of seven municipalities and nine chairpersons and 144 councillors of nine town panchayats.

A total of 44 polling booths would be set up for the municipalities including 112 for Rajapalayam, 66 for Srivilliputtur, 72 for Aruppukottai, 62 for Sivakasi, 25 for Sattur, 64 for Virudhunagar and 43 for Tiruthangal.

The statement added that 146 polling booths would be set up for nine town panchayats in the district including 15 for Chettiyarpatti, 18 for Seithur, 15 for Mallankinaru, 19 for Mamsapuram, 15 for Kariyapatti, Sundarapandiyam and S. Kodikulam, 16 for W. Pudupatti and 18 for Watrap.

The Collector said 2,142 polling stations would be set up for 11 panchayat unions. They were: Aruppukottai (154), Virudhunagar (288), Kariyapatti (149), Tiruchuli (162), Narikudi (177), Rajapalayam (214), Srivilliputtur (159), Watrap (118), Sivakasi (326), Vembakottai (211), Sattur (184).

The Personal Assistant (Local Bodies) to Collector, Palani, was present.