Circular route tourist bus services flagged off in Rameswaram

March 06, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first petrol pump operated by a transport corporation being inaugurated at Ramanthapuram by Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar on Tuesday.

The first petrol pump operated by a transport corporation being inaugurated at Ramanthapuram by Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar on Tuesday inaugurated the first fuel station operated by a Transport Corporation in the State at Rameswaram. 

He also flagged off special tourist circular bus services that would provide hassle-free journey for tourists and pilgrims who visit the famous tourist and pilgrimage spots in the Rameswaram island. 

The five buses would be operated on the circular route on Saturdays and Sundays. The buses would ply between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. and touch Agni Theertham, Lakshmana Theertham, Sita Theertham, House of Kalam and the memorial of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. 

The tourists can pay ₹80 fare and can have multiple break journeys. 

The Minister also opened a fuel pump run by Karaikudi Region of Kumbakonam Transport Corporation Division at Ramanathapuram. 

This is the first-ever fuel station to be run by a transport corporation the State. The fuel station jointly run by Bharat Petroleum would be operated round the clock. The Minister said that based on the patronage from the members of public, similar petrol stations would be set up by transport corporations across the State. 

MLAs Kader Batch alias Muthuramalingam (Ramanathapuram) and S. Murugesan (Paramakudi), TNSTC Kumbakonam Divison, Managing Director Mahendra Kumar, District Revenue Officer R. Govindarajalu, Bharat Petroleum, Regional Manager N. Krishnamoorthi, Ramanathapuram Municipal Chairman R. K. Karmegam were among those who were present.

