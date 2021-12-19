Madurai

Back to Bethlehem once again

Christmas carol Service being conducted at Jubilee Chapel of The American College in Madurai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Christmas carol service was conducted at the Jubilee Chapel of The American College on a chill wintry evening on Sunday.

Rev. Frank Ben Roosevelt, Deputy Chairman of CSI Diocese of Madurai and Ramnad, gave the Christmas message. Rev. J. John Jeya Kamaraj, the Chaplain, led the service. Christopher Sherwood and P.F.E. Divakaran conducted the choir which sang the evergreen carols such as O come all ye faithful, While shepards watched their flocks by night and also lullabies and a few Tamil songs.

The congregation joined the choir in singing Silent night and Hark! the herald angels sing. Principal M. Davamani Christober sang the alltime Christmas classic Jingle bells, which evokes visuals of snow, reindeer and sleigh, with a twist in the end to suit the south Indian context - ‘Christmas in India is very very hot; so snow and sleighs and jingle bells; is what we have not got.’


