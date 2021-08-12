Chinnamanur bags third prize for well-maintained municipality

Chinnamanur in Theni district has been awarded third prize in Tamil Nadu for best maintained municipality.

With 27 wards, the municipality, which has a little over one lakh population, provides potable water to residents. The sewage connections are well maintained and the roads well laid with no complaints of stagnation.

The municipal authorities swung into action when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out and the spread was contained well in advance. In order to continue the momentum, vaccination camps have been held in many locations and a majority of qualified people covered.

Municipal Commissioner Shyamala says the State government’s recognition will make the employees work harder and deliver better practices for the community.

The staff at Kottayur Panchayat in Sivaganga district are in upbeat mood after the announcement came that the civic body has been placed third in the State.

After Kallakudi in Tiruchi district and Melpattampakkam in Cuddalore district, Kottayur stands the third best panchayat in the State. With an area of 6.75 sq km, the panchayat has 15 wards. While the 2011 Census puts the population at 14,766, i may be a little over 20,000 now, officials says.

Executive Officer Kavita describes the ₹3 lakh prize money to be received from the Chief Minister on Independence Day in Chennai as a feather in the cap. “We will strive hard and achieve the number one position soon.”