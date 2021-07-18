Chinnalapatti dyeing units will soon get common effluent treatment plant

Four spots have been identified for establishing the plant

The demand to establish a common effluent treatment plant for the dyeing units in Chinnalapatti will soon become a reality.

Following an inspection conducted by Minister for Cooperation I. Periasami and Collector S Visagan here on Sunday, the officials said that about four spots were identified for establishing the plant as per the government norms.

The dyeing units here have been producing sungudi sarees, which are famous across the country.

However, due to a series of issues in discharging the effluents, the cottage units were unable to expand.

About three years ago, Mr Periasami had raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly and had offered to get it done from the MLA fund of ₹1 crore but it was neglected by the then government.

With the DMK government now in power, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was keen to redress the long pending grievances of the workers in Chinnalapatti region, the Minister said and hoped the associations would come up with the proposals and assured them of all support from the district administration and the government.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the farmers’ had raised concerns about wild animal menace in Adalur and Panrimalai areas. Many crops raised by them were destroyed by the animals. “I have requested the Forest Minister to conduct an inspection in these blocks and find a permanent solution”, Mr Periasami said.

Senior officials from the revenue and Pollution Control Board were present during the inspection.