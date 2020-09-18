Children get specially-designed wheelchairs

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Friday handed over specially-designed wheelchairs worth about ₹6.60 lakh to children suffering from spinal cord problem and cerebral palsy.
The wheelchairs were purchased from the Collector’s Discretionary Funds. While six children suffering from spinal cord problems received specially-designed motorised wheelchairs, each costing about ₹99,999, 20 children suffering from cerebral palsy received the specially-designed chairs, each costing about ₹3,000.
Ms. Shilpa explained to the beneficiaries how to operate them carefully to move around.
A laptop costing ₹53,300 was handed over to the Office of the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer for official use. “The district administration is prepared to give similar assistance to the special children to improve their living conditions and rehabilitate them. Hence, those who are in need of such assistance may approach the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer,” Ms. Shilpa said.
District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Shanthi Glory Emerald was present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath