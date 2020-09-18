Children get specially-designed wheelchairs

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Friday handed over specially-designed wheelchairs worth about ₹6.60 lakh to children suffering from spinal cord problem and cerebral palsy.

The wheelchairs were purchased from the Collector’s Discretionary Funds. While six children suffering from spinal cord problems received specially-designed motorised wheelchairs, each costing about ₹99,999, 20 children suffering from cerebral palsy received the specially-designed chairs, each costing about ₹3,000.

Ms. Shilpa explained to the beneficiaries how to operate them carefully to move around.

A laptop costing ₹53,300 was handed over to the Office of the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer for official use. “The district administration is prepared to give similar assistance to the special children to improve their living conditions and rehabilitate them. Hence, those who are in need of such assistance may approach the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer,” Ms. Shilpa said.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Shanthi Glory Emerald was present.