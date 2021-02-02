Child Care Desk opened at Virudhunagar railway station

Tamil Nadu Railway Police in association with Childline ‘1098’ have set up a Child Care Desk at Virudhunagar railway station as part of 15-day ‘Operation Smile’ campaign to rescue runaway children from railway stations.
The child care desk was opened on Monday. “We have posted a woman constable at the desk to keep an eye and rescue children who run away from home after quarrel with parents or who get stranded in railway stations not knowing their way back home,” Inspector of Police (TRP-Virudhunagar), M. Gurusamy said.
The women constables in civvies would try to calm down the frightened children and make them feel at home. After enquiries, the parents would be informed and children handed over to them if their houses are in the neighbourhood.
“If the children are from far off places, the children would be handed over to Childline officials, who would keep them safely at designated homes,” the Inspector said.
On Monday, the TRP personnel spotted a 15-year-old boy at Rajapalayam railway station. Upon enquiry, it was found that the boy from Srivilliputtur was on his way to his grandparents’ house but somehow was left behind at the railway station.
Since, these minor children are vulnerable if they fall into the hands of anti-social elements, rescuing them on time will help ensure their safety, he added.
