Chief Justice felicitates advocates

Madurai

Commending the dedication of seven advocates of the Madras High Court who completed 50 years in the profession, Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi on Tuesday said that not only had they established themselves, but had also shown the path to the other advocates.

In a ceremony organised by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA), Senior Advocate K. Srinivasan, Advocates M.S. Balasubramania Iyer, M. Patturajan, R. Janakiramalu, K. Sree Kumaran Nair, N. Balakrishnan and V.K. Vijayaraghavan were felicitated.

Mr. Sahi said the members of the bar were fortunate to have people with such accomplishment who had emerged as pioneers overcoming difficulties.

“It would have been a misfortune had I missed this opportunity”, the Chief Justice said. He unveiled a portrait of former President of India Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam at the MMBA office.

In her welcome address, president of MMBA N. Krishnaveni said the function was held not only to honour the advocates but also to encourage juniors.

General Secretary of MMBA N. Ilango proposed a vote of thanks. Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice M. Duraiswamy, judges of the High Court, and advocates attended the event.