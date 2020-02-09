Cheating case booked against showroom in Madurai

The District Crime Branch has registered a case of cheating against a two-wheeler showroom at Nagamalai Pudukottai on the charge of duping a private finance firm.

The DCB Inspector M. Rajendran has booked proprietors of Sakthisivam Motors, Narmatha and Vengadamani Muruga and K. Kalaiselvi of Muthoot Capital Service.

According to the senior regional officer of the finance firm Swaminathan, the trio used forged documents for 154 two-wheelers and got loans to the tune of ₹ 1.17 crore since November 2019. Kalaiselvi has been accused of conspiring with proprietors of the showroom. All the three accused are absconding.

Held under POCSO Act

K. Muthumuniyandi, 24, of Vannivelampatti near Peraiyur has been arrested under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for harassing a Plus Two student of the same village.

The police said the youth was harassing the girl whenever she was going to school by walk since November 2019. He used to show her obscene video clippings and made sexual advances. He threatened her to make public fake love letters and her photographs.