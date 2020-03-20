Cheating case booked against marriage hall owner

MADURAI

A case of cheating has been booked against a private marriage hall owner in the city.

Following a complaint, Commissioner of Police Davidson Devasirvatham directed the City Crime Branch (CCB) police to register a case.

The complainant M. Joseph Rathnasami of Germanus Construction Company on bypass road had alleged that David Pratap Singh and his wife Creeda Sudasini of Pallavan Nagar on Theni Road here had cheated him to the tune of ₹ 2.05 crore.

The complaint was that the couple had approached the construction company to build a marriage hall on a land owned by them. Subsequently, after discussions, they had entered into an agreement on March 2017 to build the mandapam as per the drawing/design of the architect engaged by the couple.

However, even after having completed the civil works, they delayed payment. Repeated pleas that the mandapam was ready for occupation and had been completed as per the architect’s drawings/designs, they did not honour the agreement, Mr. Joseph had stated in the complaint and informed the investigating officer that they had even started letting it out on rent to the public, but dilly-dallied his payment.

They neither made an interim payment nor settled the final bill submitted. Despite repeated reminders, they had dishonoured the agreement.

Based on the petition, the CCB had registered a case of cheating (under IPC Section 420) against the David Pratap Singh and Creeda. Further investigation is on.