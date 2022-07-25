Change of guard in Tamil Nadu alone can give relief to people: Former Minister

‘Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is not bothered about the sufferings of the people’

A section of AIADMK cadre who took part in a protest in Sivakasi on Monday against the State government’s proposal to increase power tariff.

Change of guard in the State was the only solution to the sufferings of the people, said former State Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Addressing a protest demonstration organised by the AIADMK here on Monday against the State government’s move to increase electricity tariff, Mr. Bhalaji said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was not bothered about the sufferings of the people. After increasing property tax, the State government was going to increase power tariff.

Stating that people were already suffering due to the increase in prices of essential commodities, the AIADMK district secretary said the State government refused to reduce the fuel price. It had also given up ‘Thalikku Thangam’ scheme, under which gold was given to all eligible poor women as marriage assistance.

The increase in property tax and electricity tariff would badly affect the working class of Sivakasi. Fireworks and match industry were already hit due to various factors, he said.

Mr. Bhalaji recalled that the AIADMK government had taken steps to reduce GST for fireworks and match industry in the past. However, now no efforts were made to help these industries, he charged.

Tamil Nadu Ministers could not talk to the Centre to get more funds to the State, but were only furthering their interests, he accused.

Former MP T. Radhakrishnan, Srivilliputtur MLA Manraj, former MLAs M.S.R. Rajavarman and M. Chandra Prabha also participated in the protest.