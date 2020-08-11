Chamber wants tax waiver for commercial establishments

Madurai

With shopping malls, lodges, theatres and marriage halls remaining closed since COVID-19 lockdown in March, the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the State government to waive the first half year property tax payable by these establishments for the fiscal year 2020-21 and allow them to function from September 1.

The Chamber, in a press statement issued by its President N. Jegatheesan, said that COVID-19 lockdown had crippled the economy of these establishments and with great difficulty the owners of these units had been disbursing the wages of their employees, apart from remitting electricity dues, interest on bank loans and other dues.

The Chamber said that lodges, shopping malls and cinema theatres were High Tension electricity consumers and they had not consumed any power during lockdown. However, these units are forced to pay the full fixed demand charges every month in order to avert power disconnections.