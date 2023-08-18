Centre’s ‘Vishwakarma’ scheme will be opposed in T.N., says Veeramani

August 18, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day to start ‘Vishwakarma’ scheme would be opposed tooth and nail in Tamil Nadu, said Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that at a time when the entire globe was moving towards technology, such a scheme by the Union government would be a retrograde move. People had moved on with education access given to them by the Dravidian rule and such a scheme was used to ensure that the downtrodden in the society remained in the same spot.

Under the guise of such schemes, the BJP, with its RSS backing, had been indulging in acts to demean the minorities. The objective of the scheme was to bring back the old form of “kula thozhil” wherein a washerman would always remain so and for that the Union government offered money.

The Kalaignar rule in Tamil Nadu opened the educational system to all that higher education campuses had become accessible to students in remote locations. Moreover, many of the children whose parents had never had education, were proud to be first generation students in their families. This had become possible only because of the Dravidian rule in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The DK leader said that he would appeal to all like-minded parties and outfits in the State and mobile opposition to the scheme announced by the Union government.

Earlier, Mr. Veeramani visited the newly opened Dr. Kalaignar Centenary Library in the city and congratulated Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for having dedicated such a vast space for the library, aided with technology among others. Students should make use of the state-of-the-art facility and equip themselves with knowledge.

He later addressed a seminar where senior advocates and former HC Judge Hariparanthaman and others participated.