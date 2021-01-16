Centre to set up export hub for jasmine: MP

Madurai

Central Government has included jasmine in the list of products with export potential, identified under the ‘Districts as Exports Hubs.”

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore said that Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had sent him a letter in response to the issue raised by him in the Lok Sabha in September 2020.

Mr. Tagore had sought to make Tirumangalam and Tirupparankundram export hubs for jasmine industry.

“As importance of jasmine flowers in Madurai is well perceived in international markets, the Government of Tamil Nadu has planned to promote Jasmine cluster in Madurai district,” the Union Minister said in his letter.

Mr. Tagore said that the cultivation area of Jasmine has been shrinking in the blocks of Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Sedapatti and Usilampatti as the seasonal flower often does not fetch them good profit.

“Export of jasmine has been with the private players as of now. Not everyone can make use of the export opportunities. If the Government sets up its own export hub, the farmers will get more facilities like cold storage, that will help them preserve their goods,” Mr. Tagore said.

Mr. Goyal said that Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority has constituted a Floriculture Export Promotion Forum to constantly monitor, identify and anticipate opportunities for export of flowers. This is inclusive of jasmine, he said.

The letter said that the forum would monitor developments in international market and disseminate relevant information to all stakeholders.