GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CCTVs at strong room stop functioning; Collector cites sudden rain as the reason

Published - May 08, 2024 11:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A few CCTV cameras at Madurai Medical College where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency for polling on April 19 were stored in the strong rooms stopped functioning on Wednesday evening. 

District Collector M. S. Sangeetha who along with City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan visited the strong room following the CCTV dysfunction alert, in a press release, stated that the problem was due to the sudden rain that lashed in the evening. 

However, she said, CCTVs installed specifically for monitoring the strong rooms were functioning perfectly, it was only the other cameras which had stopped due to some technical problem. 

The dysfunctional CCTVs were repaired and the representatives of the candidates were able to monitor the strong room, the release said.  

She added, the contractors were instructed to prevent such occurrences in the coming days.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.