Madurai

Three former railway staff convicted

A total fine of ₹ 75,000 was imposed on them

The CBI court in Madurai convicted three former Southern Railway employees for having conspired and caused wrongful loss to the railway by showing fictitious purchase of furniture items.

Special Judge for CBI cases M. Sivaprakasam convicted A.P. Muthuramalingam, the then Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, and S. Srinivasan, the then Divisional Materials Manager, of the Tiruchi Division to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The court also sentenced R. Inbaraj, the then Office Superintendent, General Branch, Madurai Division, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years. A total fine of ₹ 75,000 was imposed on them.

