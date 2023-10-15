CB-CID police begins probe into death of PG medical student in Nagercoil

October 15, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - NAGERCOIL

The CB-CID police have commenced the investigation into the mysterious death of a post-graduate medical student Sugirtha (26), who was found dead in her room on October 6.

The student was pursuing medicine course in Moogambika Medical College, Kulasekaram in Kanniyakumari district. She had apparently written a note in which she had stated that she alleged harassment by her faculty members in the college. The names of the suspects were given as Paramasivam (who had physically abused the student) and Harish and Preethi (who were ill-treating and caused stress to her).

Though the police had registered a case, the public and some sections of the students staged a demonstration demanding arrest of the accused along with a thorough probe.

Following an order by the Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, the case was transferred to the CB-CID police two days ago.

Starts probe

The officers led by DSP Rajkumar, Inspector Parvathi and team visited the college on Sunday morning, sources said and added that they were likely to take custody of the prime accused Paramasivam, who has been arrested and held in a sub-jail in Nagercoil. The police are also on the look out for the two other suspects, as they are absconding.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)