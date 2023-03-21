Sanitary workers stage dharna seeking action against town panchayat executive officer

March 21, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Sanitary workers of Udangudi town panchayat staged a dharna on the office premises on Tuesday seeking action against two persons who verbally abused one of their senior colleagues by referring to his caste name.

Police said sanitary worker of Udangudi town panchayat Sudalaimadan, 55, who had served in the civic body for 30 years, approached the town panchayat officials for promotion as supervisor. When the officials allegedly demanded bribe, Mr. Sudalaimadan refused to give.

“Since an official of the town panchayat and the relative of the town panchayat chairman reportedly abused him by referring to his caste, Mr. Sudalaimadan attempted to die by suicide on March 17. He is under treatment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Condemning the ill-treatment of their senior colleague, the sanitary workers struck work on Tuesday and staged dharna on the town panchayat office premises demanding action against the official and the relative of the town panchayat chairman,” said the police.

As the police’s request to give up the agitation failed, the protestors were taken to a marriage hall where Joint Director of Town Panchayats, Tirunelveli Region, Kannan and Inspector of Police, Kulasekarapattinam, Raghurajan held talks with them.

Meanwhile, Collector K. Senthil Raj met Mr. Sudalaimadan and his family in the hospital on Tuesday. “We’ve ensured appropriate treatment for Mr. Sudalaimadan and the police have registered case against Udangudi town panchayat executive officer Babu and town panchayat chairman’s relative Ayisha. Due action will be taken by the administration,” the Collector assured after visiting Mr. Sudalaimadan.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.