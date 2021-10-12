Madurai

Case against former PA to Transport Commissioner

Madurai

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials here on Tuesday booked a case against former Personal Assistant to Transport Commissioner Muralidharan and his wife Rajeswari, a former Assistant in the RTO Office in west Chennai, for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Following searches conducted by the officials at the properties of the couple in Madurai, Chennai and Theni and the locker of Rajeswari, a total of 190 sovereigns of gold jewels, property documents worth ₹ 84,73,120, a total of 2,468 grams of silver articles and ₹ 43,000 were found. A case under various Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the couple.


