Case against DK leader for ‘denigrating’ Lord Krishna

TIRUNELVELI

Thatchanallur police have registered a case against Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Lord Krishna.

Sri Radha Damodhar Temple trustee Seethapathi Das of Thatchanallur had filed a case before the IVth Additional Magistrate Court here seeking direction to the police to register a case against Mr. Veeramani after a video clip, in which he was seen making certain remarks about Lord Krishna, was widely shared on social media. The DK leader allegedly made the remarks at a meeting at Periyar Thidal in Chennai in May.

Based on the court order, Thatchanallur police booked him under various provisions, including Sections 153 (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, etc) 153 (a) (promoting enmity), 295 (3) (Injuring or defiling place of worship), 505 (1) (inciting or likely to incite offence against any community) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66 (a) of the Information Technology Act (punishment for sending offensive messages).