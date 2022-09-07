Life term for murder

A carpenter residing at Kaatupillayar Koil Street in Ramanathapuram was sentenced to life term in a murder case. Additional District Sessions Judge Srinivasan imposed a fine of ₹7,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, Silambarasan, 24, and three of his friends were consuming liquor on Deepavali day near their locality in 2013. One of the friends of Silambarasan picked up a quarrel with Saktivel, a carpenter, in an inebriated state. Annoyed over the act, Saktivel, his brother Vasudevan and two others attacked Silambarasan with a weapon which resulted in his death.

The Bazaar police arrested Saktivel, Vasudevan, Vigneshwaran and Balamurugan. The court acquitted Vigneshwaran and Balamurugan for want of evidence but sentenced Saktivel to life imprisonment. It awarded six months of jail term to Vasudevan and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him.