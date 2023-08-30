Carbon neutral Rajapalayam planned by 2040

August 30, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The State government has embarked on an ambitious project of making Rajapalayam ‘carbon neutral’ by 2040, according to Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

An assessment of Rajapalayam environment done by the government in the last six months had identified that stationary energy contributed 66.58% of the 7.05 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent released by Rajapalayam in a year.

Besides, solid waste contributed to 12.38%. The government had a plan of action to reduce carbon emission in each sector. “For energy sector, the alternative available is renewable energy, like solar power and wind power,” she said.

Industrial units, especially spinning units, had large roofs suitable for rooftop solar power projects. “What we need to do is to support them on various aspects like funding for converting to solar power, its maintenance and manpower required,” she said.

“The district administration could help the industrial units and even if 40% of power generation turned towards renewable energy in two years, it would be substantial reduction in carbon emission,” she said.

Another major challenge was with respect to solid waste management. Now, the 50 tonnes of waste generated in Rajapalayam was not segregated but dumped in yards or used as landfill.

“If source segregation is done while taking up house-to-house collection of waste, biodegradable waste can be used to generate CNG through a bio-CNG plant,” she added.

This would reduce carbon emission, and the gas generated could also be used to fire furnaces in industrial units and hotels, she added.

Ms. Sahu said more saplings could be planted to increase the green cover on Sanjeevi hill in the town. It could be converted into a biodiversity hotspot and the district administration, along with Forest Department, could create an Eco Park there. “It would bring back endangered species like star tortoises or increase the cover of 231 flora seen here,” she added.

Restoration of 41 tanks in and around Rajapalayam could be done by desilting them and preventing pollution. A public literacy campaign would be taken up through students and heads of local bodies in bringing about lifestyle changes.

“We should use banana leaves for serving feasts in marriages. The used leaves will be consumed by cattle and it will result in no emission of carbon. However, of late, dishes are served in plastic cups which adds to pollution and carbon emission,” she added.

Funds were no constraint to the implementation of all these projects, she added.