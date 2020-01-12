Madurai

Cane harvest in Palayamkottai prisons begins

Inmates of Palayamkottai Central Prisons harvesting sugarcane for Pongal sale.

Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), T. Palani, inaugurated the harvest of sugarcane grown by convicts on the Palayamkottai Central Prisons premises, on Sunday.

The Jail Superintendent, C. Krishnakumar, who was present on the occasion, said that the convicts had grown sugarcane on 30 cents.

“Approximately, some 10,000 canes will be harvested in the coming days. This is the second time, the jail birds have produced cane that would be sold to the general public at a lower price through the Prison Bazaar,” he said.

Besides, cane, the jail authorities have also planned to sell other essential items used during the Pongal festival like palm tubers, topica and coconut. All these have been grown on the jail premises, he added.

The jail birds and their families would get good income through such activity, he added.

