Canal breaches on receiving water from dam

A day after 100 cusecs of water was released fromVaigai dam in the 58-village irrigation canal, a breach was reported at T. Pudur near Andipatti in neighbouring Theni district in the early hours of Friday.

After a series of protests by people of Usilampatti, the Public Works Department released water from the dam on Thursday as the water level crossed 68 feet

. The main canal which runs for a distance of 27.6 km was built at a cost of ₹86 crore and the work was completed last year. The canal carries water to 35 tanks in Usilampatti taluk of Madurai district and Nilakottai taluk of Dindigul district.

“When water was released for the first time in 2018 on a trial basis, it could not reach Usilampatti owing to a breach in the canal. Even after the government spent a huge sum of money on construction of canals and aqueducts, there is a breach in the canal this year too,” said O. Sivaprakasam, joint secretary of 58-Village Irrigation Farmers’ Association.

The farmers affiliated to the association also met Collector T.G. Vinay on Friday and requested him to ensure faster redressal of the problem.

“According to the Government Order, about 300 cusecs of water has to be released in the canal. But now the canal has breached with the release of just 100 cusecs,” said J. Johnson, a member of the association.

With the groundwater level depleting at a fast pace, it is very important for residents of Usilampatti region to store water at the tanks, he added.

An PWD official said that only a regular supply of water through the canal will strengthen the earthen bunds and prevent breaches. The official also added that the issue would be addressed by Saturday morning and the supply of water through the canal would be resumed.