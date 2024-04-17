Campaign ends in Madurai Lok Sabha constituency

April 17, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST

The election campaign for Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency ended on Wednesday.

Incumbent Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan of CPI(M) (DMK alliance) is locking horns with AIADMK’s P. Saravanan and BJP’s Raama Sreenivasan. Also, in the fray in the constituency is the only woman candidate T. Satyadevi of Naam Tamilar Katchi. A total of 21 candidates are in the fray in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency.

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, P. Moorthy, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, MP Kanimozhi, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat and K. Balakrishnan, CPI leader D. Raja, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani, actor and Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and others had campaigned for Mr. Venkatesan who had begun his campaign by the Vaigai river.

An art and culture festival was conducted in Madurai by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in support of Mr. Venkatesan.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami canvassed votes for AIADMK candidate Mr. Saravanan. Former Ministers Sellur K. Raju and R.B. Udhayakumar, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth among others canvassed votes for Mr. Saravanan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah canvassed votes for the BJP candidate. Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan and others had also canvassed votes for Mr. Sreenivasan who had begun his campaign near Meenakshi temple. NTK chief coordinator S. Seeman canvassed votes for Ms. Satyadevi.

District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha organised various election awareness campaigns in the constituency, stressing the importance of voting and for achieving 100% voter turnout.