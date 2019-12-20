CAA, a ploy by BJP to alienate minorities: Su. Venkatesan

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was evidently a ploy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to alienate people belonging to all minority communities from the country and make India a country only for Hindus, said Su. Venkatesan, MP.

Addressing a large gathering of students and activists near Periyar bus stand on Thursday. “It is clear that members of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) sold its votes to the BJP. Maligning Muslims has occurred through the CAA. It is happening to other sections through policy changes as well,” the MP said.

Henri Tiphagne, Executive Director of People’s Watch, addressed the audience.Members of several organisations including People’s Watch, SOCO Trust, Social Democratic Party of India, Democratic Youth Federation of India and other non governmental organisations took part.

Around 300 students of MSS Wakf Board College here staged a protest on the campus and raised slogans against the BJP ans the Act. Carrying placards against the CAA, they said the Act was divisive in nature and against minorities. Policemen were posted on the campus to prevent the protest from spilling on to the road. After police held talks, the students dispersed.

A section of advocates staged a demonstration at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. They said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act violated Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution and urged the Centre to repeal the Act. The advocates condemned police brutality against protesters across the country.