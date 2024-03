March 28, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - MADURAI

A businessman, K. Soundarapandi, 51, was stabbed to death by four persons after a wordy quarrel near Keeraithurai on Thursday evening.

Police said the deceased had scolded a few youths for dumping firewood near his shop. This led to a heated exchange of words between them, following which they attacked him with a knife.

The man was killed on the spot. Keeraithurai police have booked four persons, identified as Muthupandi, Karthik, Marimuthu and Sabarinathan.