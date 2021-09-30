SETC to operate AC buses from today

Six air-conditioned long-distance buses of State Express Transport Corporation from here will be operated from Friday.

Tirunelveli depot has 11 AC buses. However, initially six buses, all bound to Chennai, would be operated. The remaining buses would be operated in the coming days, an official said.

“The buses were last operated on May 10 when the services were withdrawn following COVID-19 precautions,” the official said. All these days, the buses were maintained periodically.

“The engines were subjected to idling twice a week and the air-conditioning facilities were checked as part of the maintenance all these days,” he added.

On Thursday, the buses were cleaned and sanitised.

All the buses have 31 seats and 15 berths. The fare for seats is ₹ 735 on lean days and ₹ 860 when the demand peaks. Similarly, the fare for sleeper facility is ₹1,155 and ₹1,315.