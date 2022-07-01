Burglars attack couple; take 150 sovereigns, Rs. 10 lakh in cash 

Unidentified burglars decamped 150 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs. 10 lakh in cash after attacking a teacher couple from Aavudaiyaanur near Paavoorchathram in the district on Thursday night.

Police said four masked burglars, who came to the house of retired teacher Arunachalam, 88, of Aavudiayanur near Pavoorchathram in the district on Thursday night, attacked his wife Sorna Devi, 83, also a retired teacher, as she was sitting in front of her house. On hearing the commotion at the entrance of the house, Mr. Arunachalam, who was watching television, came out of the living room.

The burglars assaulted him also with a club and the couple swooned. After locking them in the bedroom, the burglars took 150 sovereigns of gold and Rs. 10 lakh in cash from the chest and escaped.

When the couple’s daughter Rani, a Public Works Department official, came to their house around 10.30 p.m., the crime came to light. As she alerted the Paavoorchathram police, Superintendent of Police R. Krishnaraj visited the spot. The couple was admitted to a hospital for treatment.