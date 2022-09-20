Madurai

Burglar held; jewellery weighing 126 sovereigns recovered

A burglar was arrested and 126 sovereigns of gold ornaments were receovered from him near Sattankulam in the small hours of Tuesday.

 When the police were conducting vehicle check at Pannampaarai Junction, they picked up C. Kodimalar, 40, of Kattarimangalam on suspicion. Inquiry revealed his involvement in 19 burglaries in Tiruchendur and Sattankulam areas.  After arresting him, the police recovered the gold jewellery, a motorcycle and a LED television, all reportedly worth Rs. 48.42 lakh.

 Further investigations are on.


