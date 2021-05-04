BSF personnel all praise for hospitality in Virudhunagar

80 companies had come to southern districts for election duty

Border Security Force personnel, who were on election duty, were overwhelmed by the hospitality and peaceful atmosphere in Virudhunagar.

While 80 companies of BSF had come to southern districts for election duty, a section of them are returning home by a special train from Madurai. “It was a good experience for us,” said one of the BSF personnel. He was highly appreciative of the hospitality of Tamil Nadu police. “Right from our accommodation and food, we were taken care of well. Besides, whenever we needed to move from one place to another, the vehicle came for our use promptly,” he said.

The armed BSF personnel who had come much before the polling day were involved in flag march. They were posted in check post duty and also deployed in those polling booths identified as sensitive and critical.

After polling they were used for round-the-clock inner ring security for counting centres. A BSF soldier became an admirer of the people of Virudhunagar district and its peaceful atmosphere.

“I have done election duty in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. We had tension and had to tackle law and order situations ranging from minor scuffles to major clashes during the election. But here it was absolutely smooth and peaceful,” he said.

Stating that many of his colleagues felt the same during their stay here for nearly 50 days, he said, “Tamil Nadu is the best.”