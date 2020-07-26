Madurai

Brothers hacked to death in Madurai

Two brothers - V. Murugan, 43, and Velllikannu Senthil, 40, were hacked to death by an unidentified gang at Bodi Line in Ellis Nagar on Sunday evening.

Police said the brothers were killed by the armed gang near Housing Board Colony in Ellis Nagar at around 6 p.m. Both the brothers had history-sheets in S.S. Colony police station for various criminal activities. Recently, they had a dispute with one of their neighbours over cattle movement.

The police suspect that this dispute could have led to the murder. The bodies were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital. S. S. Colony police are investigating.

