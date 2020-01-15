Brisk sale of turmeric, flowers and sugarcane across markets in Madurai

Festive spirit pervaded the city on Tuesday, a day before Pongal festival, as markets across the city witnessed brisk sales of flowers, sugarcane and turmeric.

While customers said that sugarcane and turmeric were sold at a reasonable rate, they complained about the increase in prices of flowers.

While a bundle of 15 sugarcanes were sold at around ₹600 to the buyers, a pair of sugarcane was sold as high as ₹100.

Vendors were selling a pair of turmeric for ₹10, ₹20 and ₹30, depending on its quality.

Although arrival of turmeric was good due to better yield following copious rainfall, the profits were thin in the retail market, complained S. Jayakumar, a farmer from Ayyur village near Alanganallur.

“Usually, one truckload consisting of 3,000 bundles of turmeric was sold between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000. But this year, we were able to sell one truckload for only around ₹17,000,” the farmer rued.

In Madurai district, turmeric is grown in a few villagers at Alanganallur block.

“We raise turmeric mainly for Pongal festival and we harvest when the crop is around eight months old. So, we are forced to sell turmeric even at lower profit margins, as we have to sell all our stock during the festival,” said M. Vasanth, another turmeric farmer.

Concurring with their view, D. Manivannan, a commission agent selling sugarcane, said that despite higher yield the profit margin was lower for retailers and farmers. “The money circulation has reduced and, hence, we also cannot increase prices,” he said.

However, the prices of flowers soared up at the flower market in Mattuthavani ahead of Pongal festival. While one kg of jasmine was sold at ₹3,000 in the morning, the price came down to ₹2,000 by evening.

S. Ramachandran, president, Mattuthavani Flower Market Vendors’ Association, said that the prices of flowers were usually high during the month of January. “This period is off-season because of less producation due to chill weather,” he said.

Sevvandhi, a flower which is used mainly during the festival, was sold at ₹120 a kg on Tuesday.

“Four days ago, the flower was sold at ₹80 a kg. Vendors have raised the prices to make the most of the festival rush,” said M.A. Doulath Basha, a vendor.