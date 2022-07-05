Briefly
As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the district administration declared here on Monday that fine would be imposed on those who do not follow precautionary measures. Collector S. Visakan said that defaulters would be penalised under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act of 1939. He urged the people to get vaccination doses at the earliest.
