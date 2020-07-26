Bribe: GH staff transferred

After a video of a staff receiving money for issuing admission cards and free coupons for meals at the Government Hospital here went viral on the social media , the authorities transferred the corrupt staff to Sivagiri GH on Sunday.
Though the public and activists voiced their protest against corruption prevailing in public offices, lack of tangible action irked them. They said corruption was thriving even in these COVID-19 pandemic period in government hospitals.
On Sunday, when a patient, who was standing in a queue at the GH here, recorded the action on his mobile phone and posted them on social media, the higher-ups to swing into action. The Medical Superintendent immediately ordered the transfer of the staff and assured to conduct a departmental inquiry soon.
Expressing satisfaction over the swift action, the activists, however, pressed for lodging a police complaint against the staff for corruption charges and legal action too. The complaint was that the staff demanded ₹50 for issuing OP (outpatient) cards and free meal coupons.
