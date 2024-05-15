Breakfast scheme benefits 1.14 lakh students in Madurai district

A total of 1.14 lakh students of 1,545 government schools in Madurai district benefit from Tamil Nadu government’s morning breakfast scheme, an initiative inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in September 2022.

With a view to expanding the mid-day meal scheme in all government and government-aided schools, Mr. Stalin inaugurated the breakfast scheme at Adhimoolam Corporation Primary school in Madurai for students of Class I to V of government schools. In 2023, 52,298 more students studying in 949 government elementary, middle, high schools and higher secondary schools in 420 village panchayats and nine municipalities were included in the scheme.

With this, the total number of students in the State benefitting from the scheme increased to 18.5 lakh from 31,000 government schools, said a press statement.

S. Jeyashree, a mother of two children who are studying in Adhimoolam school, has testified that their home food business kept them busy till late into the night. “We were unable to take proper care of our children, like preparing their food and serving it on time. I know how important breakfast is to the children, still my work came in the way of ensuring that they had food before going to school. Thanks to the breakfast scheme, I can rest assured that my children will not remain hungry at school. With the nutritious food, the health of my children has been taken care of,” she has said.