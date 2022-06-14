Brain dead man’s organs donated

A 26-year-old brain-dead man’s vital organs were harvested at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) in Madurai, and donated to six eligible recipients in different hospitals in Madurai, Tiruchi and Chennai on Sunday.

A statement from MMHRC said N. Raja Manikandan, a driver hailing from Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district, was brought to the hospital in a critical condition in the early hours of Saturday night after he met with an accident on Friday.

He had been initially admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvadanai, from where he was referred to the MMHRC on Saturday.

The first apnea test was performed, as per the guidance of the neurosurgeons, at 3.42 p.m. and the second at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Finally, the MMHRC doctors declared Raja Manikandan brain dead, the statement said.

Subsequently, the medical team spoke to the family members of the victim, who consented to donate his organs. Then the hospital sought State government’s permission to harvest his organs. Upon receiving the permission, a panel of doctors at the MMHRC harvested his kidneys, liver, heart valves and corneas on Sunday.

While one kidney and liver were donated to patients in the same hospital, another kidney was donated to a patient at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

A heart valve was donated to a private hospital in Chennai and corneas were donated to Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai.