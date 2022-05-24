Boy struck dead by lightning

Special Correspondent May 24, 2022 21:24 IST

S. Sivaraman, 17, of Sivagnanapuram, was electrocuted when lightning struck him near his village on Tuesday evening.

Police said the deceased, who was a first-year diploma student, had taken his cattle for grazing when lightning struck him.

His relatives who went in search of him found Sivaraman lying dead. His body has been kept at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.