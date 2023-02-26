HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy killed in accident involving two motorcycles

February 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

A 18-year-old boy, G. Arun Prakash, of Tirumangalam was killed in a road accident involving two motorcycles on Tirupparankundram Road near Palanganatham.

Police said that the deceased, who was working in a hotel, was proceeding towards the city when his bike hit another motorbike coming in the opposite direction. Arun Prakash was killed on the spot.

K. Boopathi Raja, of Viraghanur, who was riding the other bike, with his wife and child, suffered minor injuries. Traffic Investigation Wing have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.