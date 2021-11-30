Boy arrested on murder charge

Sivakasi

A minor boy has been arrested on the charge of murdering S. Michael Ajay (9) of Sithurajapuram here over a petty quarrel. The arrested boy, aged 13, is studying 8th standard.

According to police, D. Sesu (39), working in a printing unit, lodged a complaint on Saturday with Sivakasi town police that his second son Ajay was missing from Friday. Meanwhile, the boy’s body was found in a water channel on Monday.

After two days of enquiry, the police got a video footage from a closed-circuit television camera network which showed that the deceased was walking with the delinquent boy, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Manohar said.

When the police cornered him, the boy confessed, the police said. Enquiry revealed that the two boys had fought with each other several times. Angered over these issues, he took Ajay to the waterbody in the guise of training him for swimming, the boy pushed him under water and killed him.

Minor boy hacked

A 16-year-old boy suffered bleeding injuries, when two local persons, including a minor boy, hacked him with a machete at Tiruthangal near Sivakasi on Monday.

The police said that the injured boy of Pasumpon Nagar was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The police said that the injured had enmity with the accused A. Harish Pandian (19) and his minor friend over posting messages against each other in the social media.