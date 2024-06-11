GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boat driver licence issued to 34 trainee fishermen in Thoothukudi

Published - June 11, 2024 07:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
B. Akilan, Dean, Fisheries College and Research institute, distributes boat driving licence to a fisherman in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

B. Akilan, Dean, Fisheries College and Research institute, distributes boat driving licence to a fisherman in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Thirty-four fishermen, who underwent a week-long rigorous training by agencies of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, received boat driver licences here on Tuesday.

 Tamil Nadu, which ranks first in marine fish production in the country, has 6,000 mechanised fishing vessels, including 1,000 deep sea fishing vessels, operating all along its coast. Most of the vessels are being operated by fishermen based on their traditional skills and without proper licence issued by competent authority.

 Hence, the Department of Fishing Technology of Fisheries College and Research Institute (FC & RI), Thoothukudi, and Directorate of Incubation and Vocational Training in Fisheries, Ariyaman Beach, Ramanathapuram, both constituent Institutes of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, has jointly trained 440 fishermen working in mechanised fishing vessels through a one-week training programme on ‘Engine maintenance and safety of fishermen at sea’ since 2019. Of these 440 people, 66 fishermen have so far obtained the boat driver licence from the Department of Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare.

 They can operate mechanised fishing vessel with the overall length of less than 24 metres fitted with less than 240 HP engine.

 In a function organised at Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour on Tuesday, boat driver licences were issued to 34 fishermen trainees, all from Thoothukudi district.

 Dean, FC&RI, Thoothukudi, B. Ahilan stressed the need for licensing of all the fishermen responsible for navigating the mechanised fishing vessels of Tamil Nadu to ensure safe operation and the safety of other fishermen.

 N. Neethiselvan, Professor and Head, Department of Fishing Technology and Fisheries Engineering (DFT&FE), FC&RI, Thoothukudi, Captain J. Mohan Kumar, Dean, Tamil Nadu Maritime Academy, Thoothukudi, N. V. Sujathkumar, Professor, Department of Fisheries Extension, Statistics and Economics (Retired) and Vijayaragavan, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare participated.

