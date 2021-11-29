BJP’s remark on EVKS Elangovan condemned

The Madurai City Congress president V. Karthikeyan has in a press release condemned the BJP Madurai unit president Saravanan for his remarks against senior Congress leader E. V. K. S. Elangovan.

“BJP functionary Saravanan, who is educated and a doctor by profession, should refrain from giving statements like an anti-social. The BJP, instead of showing their mettle in action by bringing in development and growth, are indulging in triggering violence. The public, who are already aware of the designs of the BJP, will naturally reject them, when they talk tall about themselves and their leaders,” Mr Karthikeyan said.

Two days ago, Mr Elangovan had described the BJP state president K Annamalai in a distasteful way and as a sequel to it the Madurai BJP functionary had joined issue.

The Congress demanded an unconditional apology from Dr Saravanan and also urged him to refrain from speaking in an irresponsible manner here on Monday.