Detain priest under NSA: BJP

Members of the district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration here on Wednesday seeking the detention of the arrested Roman Catholic priest Fr. George Ponnaiah under the National Security Act for making disparaging remarks about Bharat Mata and Hindu religion recently.

A group of over 100 BJP cadre led by the party’s district president Ramasethupathy took out a procession from the roundabout near Government Arts College for Women in Pudukottai Town up to PLA roundabout where they staged a demonstration.

Fr. George Ponnaiah, a parish priest from Panavilai in Kanyakumari district, triggered a row by making disparaging remarks about Bharat Mata and Hindu religion and his alleged hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Amit Shah. The Arumani police had registered a case against Fr. Ponnaiah who was recently arrested in Virudhunagar district and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.


