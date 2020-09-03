More people to join BJP: Youth wing president

BJP State youth wing president Vinoj P Selvam has said that more and more people would join the party since general elections to the TN Legislative Assembly is fast approaching.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said that like the entry of Annamalai, an IPS officer, who quit his service recently and joined the BJP, more such ‘prominent’ people would come into its fold.

The BJP youth wing cadre, across Tamil Nadu, have made elaborate arrangements for the aspirants of NEET to reach the examination centres on September 13. A helpline number exclusively for this purpose would be announced in a day or two.

On the new education policy and on the language policy, Mr. Vinoj blamed the DMK for its double standards. They cannot have one format for their family members and another for the public consumption, he said in an apparent reference to the DMK president M K Stalin’s family members.

As and when the election comes closer, the party high command would take a call on the poll pact, he responded to a query.