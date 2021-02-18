BJP wants to further Sanatana dharma, says Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday said the Sangh Parivar had planned to have single party rule in the Centre and all the States.

Addressing the CPI's “political awakening” conference in Madurai, he said the BJP’s plan extended beyond electoral gains and governance. Stating that the Constitution was blocking attempts to form a Hindu nation, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the BJP wanted to make Sanatana dharma as the Constitution of the country.

The Constitution-guaranteed reservation had helped socio-economic development of the scheduled castes and backward classes. The BJP wanted to break this development. The Lok Sabha MP said the BJP adopted different pre-poll plan and post-poll plan. “While it is making a piggy-back ride on the AIADMK to win Assembly elections, after the polls, it will threaten the AIADMK MLAs and buy them to make attempt for a back door entry to form the government,” he said. For this, the government will misuse Income Tax and Enforcement departments. This is what the BJP has done in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and now trying in West Bengal and Puducherry, he said.

The presence of both the major Dravidian parties had successfully blocked the attempts of Sanatana forces to set its foot in Tamil Nadu, he said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the Centre was adopting repressive measures to stifle the voices of opposition. Several social activists, who were aged and sick, were languishing in jail.

He held the AIADMK government responsible for the death of 13 persons in the firing against anti-Sterlite protesters.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah said the dictatorship in Northern India should not be allowed to be replicated in Tamil Nadu.

M. Abdul Rahman of Indian Union Muslim League said the minorities would not fall for Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s promise that the alliance with BJP was only for electoral purpose and the party would protect them.

Congress State president K.S. Alagiri, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, CPI leaders R. Nallakannu and R. Mutharasan, Kali. Poongundran of Dravidar Kazhagam and general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi E.R. Eswaran were among those who addressed.