BJP should be defeated, says Chidambaram

The BJP should be defeated in the ensuing Kerala and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, said former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said here on Saturday.
Speaking at a party workers’ meeting, as a run up the elections, he said that in 2019, the BJP claimed that there was a wave sweeping across the nation in favour of Narendra Modi. It was successfully stopped in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu then. “Similarly, the BJP should be shown its place in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in this election too,” he added.
The BJP, he said, should be shown the door three years from now (at the Centre) and the AIADMK in three months here in Tamil Nadu. He further said that no party should be allowed to remain in power for 10 years or more as they would start claiming to be the permanent Prime Minister or permanent Chief Minister.
In a way, the senior leader said that the Americans were clever in this case since they ensured that a person remained in power as the President for a maximum of eight years.
He alleged that the AIADMK, knowing pretty well that they were going to be defeated in the election, would be determined to use all their powers; in a similar fashion, the BJP would also try all the back door methods to create confusion. The party workers should ensure that there was no room for any confusion or malpractice. Hence, it was the bounden duty for the Congress workers to rope in the victory of all its candidates.
