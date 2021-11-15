Madurai

BJP leader appears in court

Srivilliputtur

Bharatiya Janata Party leader H. Raja appeared before a special court here on Monday after Judge V. Paramveer had issued an arrest warrant against him for not appearing in the court in connection with a case.

The court recalled the arrest warrant issued in October for his non-appearance in a case filed against him for making derogatory statement against officials of Hindua Religious and Charitable Endowments and their family members.

The special court for trial of MPs and MLAs, also granted him bail and posted the case to December 12.


